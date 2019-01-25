Share:

SARGODHA - Cultural Counsellor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China and Director China Cultural Centre in Pakistan, H.E You Yi visited University of Sargodha (UoS) on Thursday to inaugurate Pak-China Friendship Art Exhibition.

The 'First National Art Exhibition and Competition 2019 on Pak-China Friendship' was organized by Sargodha University's Institute of Art and Design and Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) in collaboration with Pakistan Council on China (PCC).

First Secretary Chinese Embassy Islamabad Pan Yuqi, President PCC Ambassador Inam-ul-Haq, the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Director PICS Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman and Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Afzal also graced the event.

The exhibition displayed the visual art forms of young Pakistani artists comprising miniature, prints, calligraphy, sculptures, special paper-cutting arts, drawings, paintings and crafts representing all-weather Pak-China friendship. A colourful ceremony was organized for the formal inauguration of the exhibition during which the students presented tableaux, musical performances, cultural ramp walk, Chinese songs, speeches and declamations highlighting the brotherly relations of China and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E You Yi said that he is delighted to be in Sargodha for the first time and see the work of young artists who have wonderfully depicted the culture, history and strong bond of friendship between China and Pakistan. He appreciated the activities supported by Sargodha University in promoting and facilitating CPEC related activities and building collaborations with universities and institutions in the two countries.

"Pak-China relations can truly be described as higher than the mountain, deeper than the sea, and sweeter than honey," said the Chines diplomat and called for a proposal from Sargodha University for establishing Confucius Centre in Sargodha to promote Chinese language and culture.

In his address, Ambassador Inam-ul-Haq congratulated Sargodha University for holding first national exhibition on Pak-China friendship and getting the youth ready to take the people-to-people relations between both countries to the new heights.

"Pak-China relations - formally established in 1951 - are getting stronger with every passing day even in the presence of strong propaganda by the unfriendly states which feel a twinge of envy for Pakistan."

The ambassador, who served in China as Pakistani ambassador in 1990s, shared his experience of China with the students and urged them to learn more about the best friend of their country and equip themselves with necessary skills to take maximum benefit from CPEC.

Talking about the role of academicians and students in cementing Pak-China relations, the Vice Chancellor said that it's the obligation of people in academia to bridge the gap of knowledge, culture and education between the peoples of both states. He announced to organize national exhibition of Pak-China friendship every year to provide the youth with ample opportunities to learn about China.

Dr Ishtiaq informed the ceremony that Sargodha University is collaborating with Chinese universities in Agriculture and going to sign its first MoU in Social Sciences with China's Peking University in upcoming days.

At the end, You Yi, Inam-ul-Haq and Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad visited the exhibition and distributed prizes among winners.

Moreover, the Chinese diplomats also paid a visit to PICS and learned how this initiative is striving to promote research and training on Sino-Pak relations, policy and management and building capacities of youth to take maximum benefits from the multi-billion dollar project.

They also visited Citrus Research Center and various other ongoing and functioning agricultural projects initiated with the support of Chinese institutes and scientists at the College of Agriculture, Sargodha University.