ISLAMABAD - The 6th round of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral consultations on non-proliferation and disarmament issues was held in Ankara on January 23, a foreign ministry statement said here on Thursday.

Director General for International Security Affairs of Turkish Foreign Ministry Ambassador Alper Coskun led the Turkish delegation. Pakistan side was led by Director General (Arms Control and Disarmament) Kamran Akhtar from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides exchanged views on developments in the area of non-proliferation and disarmament. Both sides also discussed the evolving global and regional security environments and their impact on the global arms control and disarmament agenda. Pakistan expressed appreciation of Turkey’s consistent support for Pakistan’s membership bid in the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

The consultations were marked by warmth and cordiality in keeping with the excellent bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Recognising the commonalities between their respective positions on a range of issues, the two sides agreed to continue their cooperation and coordination including at various multilateral forums,” the statement said.

CHALLENGES CAN BE HANDLED WITH BETTER POLICY: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi on Thursday said that all the confronting challenges could be coped with better foreign policy.

Addressing the participants of 38th diplomatic course in Islamabad, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan was facing huge economic challenges and the foreign office was leading from the front through economic diplomacy.

He asked the participants of the course that they would have to act as a bridge between Pakistan and the international community in order to further strengthen the relations. He urged the participants to work hard with honesty and commitment while executing their responsibilities to enlighten name of their country through successful diplomacy. The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan produced outstanding diplomats and he was confident that the Foreign Service Academy would continue to work with further betterment in the best interest of the country.

Meanwhile, parliamentarians belonging to South Punjab called on Foreign Minister Qureshi here and discussed different matters including the establishment of ‘South Punjab’ province.

The foreign minister said that the government was serious in carving out South Punjab province. He regretted that some elements were complicating this issue in view of their political expediency.