Pakistan on Friday has received the third tranche of one billion dollars from Saudi Arabia.

On its Twitter account, the State Bank of Pakistan confirmed that it has received the amount.

#SBP has also received the third tranche of #USD one billion from #SaudiArabia — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) January 25, 2019

Under the financial package, Saudi Arabia had agreed to provide three billion dollars to Pakistan as the balance of payment support besides providing oil on deferred payment for three years.

State Bank of Pakistan has also received one billion dollars from the UAE which has committed to provide the financial support package of three billion dollars to Pakistan.

The UAE is the second country which has announced to deposit amount in the SBP account on the request of Pakistan’s prime minister.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced $6 billion packages for Pakistan, which included placing $3 billion cash deposits in the account of State Bank of Pakistan. In addition, KSA would also provide a one-year deferred payment facility for the import of oil, worth up to $3 billion.

Officials of the ministry of finance informed that Pakistan is also expecting to receive the remaining one billion dollars from Saudi Arabia in the next few years. So far, $2 billion from Saudi Arabia had been received and another $1 billion would be available early next month (January). The loan had been made available at 3.18 per cent return.

Pakistan has also approached China for financing. Sources said that China may deposit $2 to $3 billion in SBP’s account on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday informed the media that that government would receive the financing from China in the next few days, as the agreement is almost finalised.