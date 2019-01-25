Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua has said that Pakistan will bid for G1 Asian Taekwondo Union Tournament in July this year.

Wasim confirmed this during an interview with The Nation and said: “We were given nod of approval by our Patron Gen (R) Javed Iqbal Ramdy to bid for the mega Olympics qualifiers. It would have cost us around Rs 70 million, but unfortunately, China had already won the rights of holding Olympic qualifiers in February next year.

“Now we have set our sights on Asian G1 Championship. The Asian Taekwondo Union has told us that we can bid in July this year. The Asian level event, the very first of its kind in Pakistan, will be played in 2020 in Islamabad, if our bid is accepted. We need around Rs 40 million and I am sure around 20 Asian countries will participate in the event,” he added.

Wasim said that the patron has given go ahead to the federation to hosting any international event. “I hope the government will seriously take into account our contributions in highly limited resources. We have ensured maximum international participation and also won international medals. It is true that we didn’t win any medal in 5th Asian Indoor in Turkmenistan and in Asian Games last year, but it is also true the level of competition was very high. Our athletes did wonderful job but Haroon and Naqsh Hamdani remained unfortunate to win medals.”

He said the conduct of Asian or G1 Championship in 2020 will provide chances to local talent to compete against top players and learn and improve their games. “We can for sure fight for bronze medal in the men’s senior, silver or may be even gold in junior and gold in cadets category as we have very talented youngsters.

“As far as females are concerned, they are not at that level yet, but the federation is taking all the measures. We can work on females and we are confident that players like Naqsh and others are not only highly talented but also have guts to give tough times to any given opponents.”

Waseem said that they have huge infrastructure in form of Liaqat Gymnasium, where any international event can be hosted. “For holding mega international or even national event, we need massive space. We used five mats during the last championship, while one mat cost around Rs 250,000. We need at least 10 to 15 mats to conduct international event.”

He said that the federation didn’t receive a single-penny grant from the PSB. “We have to send back international coach Lee, as we can’t afford to pay his monthly salaries and I have paid for his last 40 days. IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza has very kindly ordered the PSB to pay 40 days amount paid by federation.”

Wasim said the PTWF needs international coach badly to stand realistic chances of doing well in international competitions. “Lee has transformed our athletes in around eight months as he spent quality time with the players and coaches. Lee also passed on knowledge to our coaches, who are now training our athletes well. If an international coach is made available, it will benefit our athletes and coaches.”

“I was in Karachi for last few days and had wonderful meetings with Engro and other private sponsors. We are going to conduct national championship in Quetta and Islamabad this year. We have sponsors onboard, while our 20-memebr squad will leave for Fujairah on January 30 to take part in international event, starting from February 1 till Feb 3.

“We have pinned great hopes in Haroon and Taimoor to win medals, while we will also send squad for US Open next month. All will be done on self-finance basis, as the federation can’t afford to send players due to lack of funds,” Wasim concluded.