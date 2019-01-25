Share:

The government has decided to relax visa rules for 97 countries to attract foreign investment and tourists in the country.

The decision was taken on Thursday in Islamabad in a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan during which the visa policy with other contries was reviewed.

The meeting was also attended by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and others.

According to sources, the meeting decided to relax visa rules for 97 countries in the first phase to attract foreign investment and tourists. However, there is no relaxation for citizens from India and Israel.