Share:

Rawalpindi - Various parks in the cantonment area have fallen into bad shape due to lack of proper care and maintenance by the relevant authorities.

The Factory ground and Col Balouch parks are even without watchmen and gardeners and need attention of the authorities as slides, swings and rides have broken in the parks. A resident of Muglabad, Sheikh Nasir said that due to the negligence of the relevant authorities, it had been leading to the decay of public parks that were essential for better living and health of the residents. He said that they had been repeatedly attempting to draw attention of the authorities to the deteriorating condition of the Parks but solid steps could not be taken for maintenance of the park. The residents urged the civic body to improve the condition of parks to provide recreational facilities to the citizens.