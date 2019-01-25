Share:

MULTAN - Speakers at the launching of a peace projects stressed the need for promotion of tolerance, peace, love and religious harmony so that a peaceful society could be formed.

The project is launched by Action Against Poverty (AAP) titled 'Wasaib Aman Kath' in Union Council 119 Khan Pur Maral, Multan. Project Director said that the main purpose of the project "Wasaib Aman Kath" is to improve the relations between people and to promote peace, tolerance and religious harmony.

In this regard, Wasaib Aman Kath will create 20 committees in 9 villages of Union Council 119 and these committees will work to promote peace and tolerance. Through this project, 300 people will be directly benefited. Members of the Wasaib Aman Kath will plan on arranging for the activities under this project".

Project activities include Kabaddi, Cricket and Football matches. Cultural programs will also be organized in which folk artists will perform their art. Wasaib Aman Kath will be responsible for holding peace walks and signature campaigns in their areas. In order to promote awareness amongst communities; ultimately, aimed at preventing violent incidents in the society.

Chaudhary Inamul Haq, Vice Chairman of union council 119, said that the special class of society has ignored the common man. "We feel that this project will prove first drop of rain for the change in the society," he added. He said that we also want women in UC 119 to grow together and participate in Wasaib Aman Kath project Activities.

Ghulam Mohiuddin, Chairman (UC 119), said that the projects like Wasaib Aman Kath were need of time. Our youth have forgotten their culture and prefer to play games on mobiles and computers. UC Chairman mentioned that his entire team will extend their full support to AAP and make sure this project is implemented successfully, with a greater impact.