ISLAMABAD - Stressing the need for changing police culture in Punjab, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Punjab government should replicate the police reforms done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf. Chairing a high-level meeting on the police reforms here at Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for overhauling the flaw-full police system in Punjab and said that actually they needed to change the colonial mindset and introduce the culture of service in Police Department.

It was decided in the meeting on the pattern of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa new police act would be introduced in Punjab and initially 100 police stations in the province would be made model police stations to introduce the modern policing in the cities and towns of the province.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, State Minister for Interior Sheryar Afridi, Federal Interior Secretary, Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Punjab Police.

About Sahiwal incident Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing by the Punjab Chief Minister and the measures so far taken by the Punjab government in this connection.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted transparent inquiry into the incident and bringing of the culprits to book. He further directed the Punjab government to furnish challan against the accused in the court of law so that the matter could be expeditiously resolved.