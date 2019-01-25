ISLAMABAD - The overall imports of petroleum group witnessed 14.83 percent increase in first half of the current financial year as compared to the corresponding period of 2017-18. During the period under review, the group’s import stood at $7.665 billion against $6.675 billion of the year 2017-18, according to latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). According to details, the crude oil import surged by 38.15 percent as $2.426 billion were spent on purchase of the commodity from international markets in first two quarters of the year 2018-19 as compared to $ 1.756 billion spent during the same period of the previous year. The import of liquefied natural gas also witnessed a sharp increase of 95.08 percent to $1.71 billion during the period under review against import of $876.23 million in same period of last year. The petroleum products’ import during the period under review however decreased by 12.01 percent as it declined to $3.415 billion from $3.88 billion recorded during July-December (2017-18).

In terms of quantity, the import of petroleum products also declined by 35.72 percent as 5.55 million MT of petroleum products were imported during a six-month period against import of 8.634 million MT during same period of the last year.

On year-on-year basis, the import of petroleum products increased by 0.92 percent in December 2018 as compared to import recorded during December 2017. The import surged from $1.119 billion in December 2017 to $1.13 billion in same month of the year 2018.

 