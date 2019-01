Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has distributed Solar Power Modules (SPMs) worth Rs15.5 million among 500 locals in district Awaran, keeping in view their energy needs. The company also provided Light Emitting Diode (LED) lamps and DC fans in 24 villages of the district, a press release said here Thursday. Besides, the company organised a two-day training workshop in Karachi to acquaint the people about use and repair of these SPMs.–APP