Share:

A fake cosmetics unit involved in preparing famous multinational brands was raided and stock of eight illegal and sub-standard food companies was seized by the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) during a crackdown. According to the PSQCA spokesman on Thursday, a special task force, led by Deputy Director Asghar Ali, raided different factories in the provincial capital and found an illegal cosmetics unit involved in preparing famous multinational brands. The team found filthy raw material and huge quantity of packing material of famous brands on the factory premises and seized all prepared stocks on-the-spot. In Gujranwala, a team, led by Deputy Director Asad Kirmani, raided different super stores and seized a huge quantity of stock of 27 famous cosmetics brands, prohibiting the stores for selling these items without PSQCA licence. In Multan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, the teams led by Assistant Director Zakaullah, Umer Farooq and Aqib Ali seized huge quantities of prepared stock of 7 water units and one food brand. The PSQCA director general said that no leniency would be shown to illegal companies and only PSQCA-licenced brands would be permitted to sell products.