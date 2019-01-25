Share:

ISLAMABAD - Daedo representative Jin Hyung Chung Lee successfully conducted the PSS Daedo seminar and also upgraded the equipment possessed with Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF).

The closing ceremony of seminar was held at Bio Mechanical Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday, where PTWF cheif Col Wasim thanked Daedo representative for upgrading the equipment, which will help in conducting the international competitions in Pakistan. Lee said this equipment has lived his life and now it is requirement for new system. The Daedo PSS Generation 2 will be valid till 2021 as it will be used in 2020 Olympics Tokyo, however, he has given his assurance to cooperate and support the federation in regard to electronic gadgets. Members from Islamabad Taekwondo Association, Khubaib Foundation, Pak Army, Abbas Taekwondo Club and Atta Ullah Khan, Mehmood, Najia, Amar, Sadaqat, Sami, Sarfraz, Irfan and others attended the seminar.