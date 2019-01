Share:

NANKANA SAHIB - On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar,

Commissioner Lahore Division Dr Mujataba Shuja-ur-Rehman and DIG Sheikhpura Range Bilal Sadiq Kamayana will hold an open court at Govt Degree College Boys Sangla Hill at 4:00pm on Friday (today). They will listen to the public complaints. Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmed, DPO Nankana Muhammad Naveed and other district officers will be present on the occasion.