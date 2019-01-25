Share:

Renowned Pakistani television and stage actor Roohi Bano has passed away in Turkey where she was under treatment at a hospital in Istanbul, sister Rubeena Yasmeen said.

According to Bano's sister, the actor had been on the ventilator for the last 10 days in a hospital in Turkey and had been suffering from kidney failure.

Bano, the winner of President’s Pride of Performance Award and two PTV awards had also been suffering from schizophrenia. She was said to have spiraled into depression after her only son, Ali was murdered in 2005.

She is best known for her work during the 1970s and 80s, in dramas such as Qila Kahani, Zard Gulab, Hairat Qadah, Darwaza and Kiran Kahani.