Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Momina Waheed on Friday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly secretariat, commending the federal government’s Economic Reforms Package.

The resolution calls for felicitating Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar for presenting the best Economic Reforms Package. “A wave of happiness has spread through the public with the decision to lower tax rates.”

“The PTI will always take positive measures on a priority basis to provide relief to the masses,” reads the resolution.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Asad Umar said that the Supplementary Finance Bill (Second Amendment) 2019 also known as the government’s Economic Reforms Package was, in reality, ‘economic reforms bill’, which was aimed at promoting investment and giving support to the national economy.

Addressing a post-budget press conference in Islamabad, the finance minister said that Pakistan’s economy had been facing challenges repeatedly, and the increasing gap between exports and imports exacerbated the problem.

“We have taken emergency steps to support the economy; the ‘economic reforms bill’ will herald the beginning of economy’s betterment”, he said.

He said that Pakistan’s economy faced three deficits, i.e. widening gap between exports and imports, a decline in forex reserves, and low investments.

“Situation has, however, improved with steps taken by the State Bank (SBP), and the economic reforms bill would further consolidate the improvements made”, he said.