ISLAMABAD - The high-ups of Islamabad police along with diplomats of Chinese embassy on Thursday checked the response of personnel of the law-enforcement agencies after an emergency call was made. According to police spokesman, an emergency call was made by Chinese embassy to check the response of police to tackle an untoward situation. Soon after the call, the officials from Bomb Disposal Squad, Police Commandos, Counter Terrorism Force, Quick Response Force, Rescue-15, Operation Division, Logistic Division, Traffic Division, CIA, Investigation Wing, Rangers, other law enforcement agencies, Fire Brigade and ambulances reached on the spot. They cordoned off the area and took their positions within approach time. DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan appreciated the performance of all personnel from law-enforcement agencies for their quick response. The officials from Chinese embassy also thanked all personnel and it was told that purpose of the call was to check the response of law-enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 14 outlaws from various localities of the city and recovered heroin, hashish, stolen bike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested a bootlegger Chand Masih and recovered 10 bottles and 20 litres of wine from him. Karachi Company police arrested 3 accused identified as Muhammad Abdullah, Hamad Uddin and Haider Ali and recovered 595 gram hashish from their possession. CIA police arrested Raza Khan and recovered 130 gram hashish and 800 gram heroin; furthermore, police also arrested William Masih and recovered 30 litres wine from him. Tarnol police arrested two accused identified as Dildar and Shehryar and recovered 220 gram hashish and 115 gram heroin from their possession.

Homicide police arrested Muhammad Liaqat involved in a murder case and recovered a murder tool, and a pistol along with ammunition from him. Khanna police arrested two accused identified as Mubashir and Salman and recovered a stolen bike from their possession.

The police also arrested Mansoor and recovered 265 gram hashish from him. Golra police arrested Naqeeb involved in a theft case. Ramana police arrested Hafeez Ahmed and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.