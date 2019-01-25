Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday approved ‘marriage grant’ up to Rs50,000 for the unmarried personnel in the police department.

Apart from the grant for the single cops, the police department has approved the proposal regarding marriage grant for two children of the cops who died during service.

The IG while chairing a meeting of the Welfare Board took important decisions regarding provision of maximum relief to the policemen in various matters. “The grant has been approved for the staff for the first marriage only,” the notification mentioned. The board also set some conditions for the marriage grant. “The applicant should submit the Original Marriage Registration Certificate, service details, NADRA‘s Family Registration Certificate (FRC) and wedding invitation card at the time of applying for marriage grant along with a copy duly attested by the concerned DDO within one month,” the board decided. The Welfare Board has also approved the proposal regarding marriage grant for two children of the police personnel who die in the line of duty.

According to the welfare board, out of 115,000 policemen currently in the Sindh police, around 20,000 are single. Earlier, only the serving personnel were allowed to claim the grant of Rs10,000 for the marriage of only one child.

However, under the new policy the amount has been increased to Rs 50,000. Also the applicant can request grant for two children now.

On the other hand, Karachi police chief Additional IG Dr Amir Sheikh on Thursday announced he would attend wedding ceremonies of policemen. According to Karachi police spokesperson, the city police chief has announced his participation in wedding ceremonies of children of the policemen on their invitation. “It would be a proud moment for me to attend the wedding ceremonies of children, particularly daughters of our police officials and personnel,” Karachi police chief said.