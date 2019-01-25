Share:

CAPE TOWN:- South Africa have decided to rest speedster Kagiso Rabada for the three T20Is against Pakistan next month. The 23-year-old is considered key to South Africa’s ambitions of winning a first ever World Cup in England this year, and with a lot of cricket to be played between now and then, it was considered best to use the T20 week to give Rabada some much-needed time off. The T20I series begins with fixtures on February 1, 3 and 6. Giving Rabada the whole of February off gives him one month to recharge his batteries ahead of what is set to be a massive season for South Africa cricket.–Agencies