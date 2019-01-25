Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Sindh government to restore the city as per its master plan as well as issued directives to ban all sorts of commercial activities on the military land.

At Karachi Registry, a two-member bench of the SC consisting of Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case related to use of residential land for commercial purposes and illegal allotment of land. The court rejected the report of the Sindh government about the restoration of city to its old shape. Chief Secretary of Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah, Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shilwani and officials of various government departments were present during the proceedings.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked, "This report is of no use" and directed Advocate General of Sindh to take back this report. "If we issued the orders for taking back this report, your entire government would be sent reeling," Justice Gulzar stated.

He asked the Advocate General Sindh to refrain from singing lullabies. "Do you know what the singing lullabies are meant for? It means just listen the lullabies and go to sleep," Justice Gulzar stated.

He added that “we are not sitting here to listen to these "bedtime stories" and stated that the Sindh government is not able to do anything substantive despite having a capable bureaucrat like Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah as the chief secretary of the province.

Justice Gulzar said that all construction on the bed of Malir River would have to be demolished after Advocate General Sindh told the court that there is no water in the river. Court sought the report in two weeks in this regard.

The bench head remarked, "Is it the job of military institutions to run marriage halls and cinemas?" Justice Gulzar deplored that the Central Ordinance Depot (COD) is meant to store weapons, but a marriage hall is being run there. He pointed out that illegal constructions are being carried out behind the big advertisement walls and remarked that if this is allowed to happen, encroachers would build the buildings on arteries of the city.

The court also ordered construction of a park on the entire land on which old Sabzi Mandi was established.

Addressing the Advocate General Sindh, Justice Gulzar said the town planners abroad should be consulted for restoration of Karachi to its original master plan. "Just go and ask people in Britain as how the cities are developed," he remarked.

At least ask from Mayor of London Sadiq, who is of Pakistani origin, about the city planning, Gulzar stated.

The bench also came down hard on Defence Housing Authority (DHA) for encroaching the coastal belt and remarked that it can develop a city on the entire sea.

The bench also ordered to retrieve the land of Treatment Plant-11 and directed that a public park should be developed on this land.

The issue of commercial activities on military land also came up in the proceedings and the bench ordered that all commercial activities should be banned on such land in cantonment areas of the city.