ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed a review petition against its verdict, wherein Christian woman Aasia Bibi was acquitted of a blasphemy charge, which steered massive demonstrations across the country.

The review petition will be heard on January 29 by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel.

On October 8 last year, the top court’s three-judge bench headed by then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had acquitted Bibi by reversing the judgment of Lahore High Court and directing the authorities to release her from prison.

As soon as the said judgment was announced, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan brought the country to a virtual standstill as the people were made hostage to the mayhem in the garb of protests against the top court’s decision. Armed hooligans of TLP blocked public highways, roads and motorways and tortured members of law enforcement agencies as well as ordinary citizens. Women and children were made to suffer the ordeal while the government remained a silent spectator to the entire fiasco. Public and private property worth billions of rupees was also damaged.

During three days of violent protests, central leadership of TLP vociferously spitted venom against the judges of the top court and the Chief of Army Staff. They did not even shy away from inciting bodyguards and personal servants of the judges and the army chief to take law into their own hands. More alarming was the provocation on the part of TLP leadership calling upon members of the armed forces to stage mutiny against their commanders.

The TLP’s top tier including Khadim Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri are currently in custody of police.

The review petitioner, Qari Salaam, in his petition said that the top court’s acquittal order was passed prima facie, without taking into consideration the facts and documents on record and hence the error of facts and law was apparent.

“The judgment of the august Supreme Court acquitting Asia Bibi met out the standards of jurisprudence set out in this regard, in view of the history, Islamic provisions and normal principle of justice with the reference to application in blasphemy laws.” He stated that the SC was bound to take into consideration the nature of the case and all the test which are especially applicable to a normal case where principles of inordinate delay, defective investigation and other technicalities should not be a hurdle in the dispensation of justice, in view of the application of blasphemy laws read with judgments of the superior courts.

“The Supreme Court due to a detailed and in-depth studies in this case, whereby Asia Bibi has confessed herself that she has committed the blasphemy and in view of such admission, the august Supreme Court has the jurisdiction to overruled such peculiar facts, which at time of investigation and after registration of the case and investigation by hierarchy of police has to give entirely different principles of Qanoon-e-Shahadat Order, which has not been taken in this case.”

It has further been argued that the top court did not interpret provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, read with 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code as well as Article 25 of the Constitution while passing the judgment.

“The principle has set out in Article 227 read with preamble and Article 2-A of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with judgment of superior courts qua enforcement of Islamic provisions as well as principle of tolerance, equity and justice with reference to the respect regard and dignity of the last Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) which is the ground norm of our religion, so as to enforce the Constitution of Pakistan in letter and spirit.”

The review petitioner in his petition also prayed for placement of Bibi’s name on Exit Control List (ECL) till the final decision on review petition.