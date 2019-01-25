Share:

Islamabad - The Senate which resumed with Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday started discussion on the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 presented by the Finance Minister Asad Omer in the National Assembly a day earlier.

Taking part in the debate, Immamuddin Shouqeen termed the mini budget anti-people. He said the government has presented the mini budget to benefit multinational companies and rich people and it had nothing for the poor.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar criticised government’s monetary policies, especially the devaluation of Pakistani rupee, which has inflicted irreparable loss to the stock exchange. He said increased power tariff has added to the miseries of the common people of Pakistan. He said 63 per cent of Pakistan’s population is linked with agricultre said that three hundred billion rupees have been cut from the development funds.

Faisal Javed Khan said that PTI government inherited a worst fiscal deficit and overcoming the issue is an achievement. He said recommendations from the senators on finance package will be incorporated. The senator said Imran Khan’s leadership has decreased the trust deficit of people on the government. The finance package will help the poor and middle class of the country.

Usman Kakar has said that prices of all the daily use items have been increased. He said that prices of medicines have also been witnessed increased. He said that three hundred billion rupees have been cut from the development funds.

Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said development of Balochistan is the main pillar of government’s strategy.

Responding to a calling attention notice, he said the government has to drop some unapproved development projects in Balochistan in view of growing fiscal deficit. He assured the House that all such projects will be taken up in next fiscal budget.

The minister said that the target is to irrigate 700,000 acres of land in Balochistan through Kachhi canal. He said SUPARCO has been asked to identify places for the construction of one hundred dams in Balochistan. He said the government would soon introduce a socio-economic plan with Balochistan having lion’s share.

Earlier at the outset the opposition parties in the Upper House staged a walk out to protest over the absence of ministers on the treasury benches.

The Ministers were attending the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Despite assurances by the Leader of the House Shibly Fraz that the ministers would soon come to the House, opposition members walked out.

Proceedings of the House were suspended for thirty minutes due to lack of quorum, but later resumed after arrival of the ministers and other members of the treasury benches.

APP adds: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday directed Senate Secretariat to seek a reply from Foreign Office about news report that it allowed a Pakistani citizen of Jewish faith to travel to Israel.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani raised the issue in Senate quoting reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allowed a Pakistani Jew to travel to Israel.

The citizen applied to Foreign Office for permission to travel. The father of the citizen was Muslim and his mother a Jew and their child adopted the Jewish faith.

According to the Foreign Office, the Prime Minister Secretariat granted the permission for his travel, the Senator claimed. Senator Raza Rabbani asked as to how the Foreign Office gave permission when Pakistani passport holders could travel to all countries except Israel.

He said that if there was softening of relations with Israel then the Parliament should be informed about any shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy and whether there were any back channel contacts with Israel.

Chairman Senate directed the Senate Secretariat to get a reply from Foreign Office in written.