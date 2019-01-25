Share:

Vast swathes of Sindh and Balochistan faced power outages Friday morning as 11 units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped owing to dense fog.

Five of the 16 units of the power plant were already non-functional, and the remaining 11 units tripped leading to an immediate shortfall of 747MW of electricity.

Power supply was affected in most parts of Sindh and Balochistan. Large parts of Karachi including Liaquatabad, Sea One Area, Mehmoodabad, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Orangi Town, Soldier Bazaar, Old City, Saddar and Defense View faced power blackouts.

A spokesperson of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company said the power plant tripped due to extreme foggy conditions, and that work was underway to restore electricity supply.

"Due to tripping in National Grid, the power supply is affected to most parts of Sindh including Karachi. K-Electric's restoration efforts are underway. We regret the inconvenience caused to customers and request their cooperation during this time," K-Electric tweeted.