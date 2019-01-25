Share:

Karachi - The Sindh Department of Health signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh under the Sindh Nutrition Sensitive Component (PINS-2) led by Action Against Hunger (ACF), a global leader against malnutrition, on Thursday.

The signing ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Additional Chief Secretary for Health Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar and Country Director of ACF in Pakistan Jennifer Ankrom-Khan.

Speaking about acute malnutrition in Sindh and the Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh, the Additional Chief Secretary for Health Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar said: “Malnutrition is a serious issue with the children who are prone to get more diseases. It effects their mental and physical growth. PINS-2 in coordination with the government of Sindh and AAP is not just providing the solution to the health issue but also working towards bringing change in behaviour of the communities towards feeding their children.”

Jennifer Ankrom-Khan said: “I would like to appreciate the Department of Health and Government of Sindh for working in partnership with the civil society for fighting malnutrition. Malnutrition comes from a combination of issues like unavailability of clean water and fresh food and affects children and women the most. So, if we start working with mothers today, it will take three generations to address malnutrition.”

Supported by the European Union in Pakistan, the Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh - Nutrition Specific Component (PINS-2) is a multi-year initiative that will support implementation of the Accelerated Action Plan (AAP) launched by the Government of Sindh in 2017. PINS-2 aims to sustainably improve the nutritional status of 1.7 million children under five years of age (U5) as well as pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in 359 Union Councils of 10 districts of Sindh. Focused districts include Thatta, Sujawal, Matiari, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Shikarpur.

The Programme will provide 100% coverage to treatment of children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in these 10 districts by establishing 359 out patients therapeutic program (OTPs) sites and 10 nutrition stabilization centres.

Furthermore, the program will provide community based outreach services for screening of malnourished children, provision of nutrition supplements, referrals and follow-ups for the treatment of children and women.

PINS-2 also aims to engage with communities and media to promote breast-feeding and complementary feeding and to improve hygiene and dietary practices.