Students from Gulberg College for Women Thursday visited Alhamra Art Museum at Gaddafi Stadium to see the different works of art displayed there. According to a press release, the students had fruitful interaction with gallery curators on the rich art work by great artists displayed at the museum. Fine arts students of all educational institutions are visiting the Alhamra Museum these days on the invitation of Lahore Arts Council. Deputy Director Alhamra Cultural Complex Naveed Bukhari told students that artists’ work exhibited at the museum had its own unique identity and the art pieces depicted progressive thoughts. Curator of the museum Ms. Hajra Mehmood said she would recommend Pakistani students to visit Alhamra Art Museum to learn from the master’s work. Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra management had invited all fine arts students so that a healthy activity could be generated. Students and teachers appreciated Alhamra Arts council’s efforts for the promotion of art and culture.