Share:

LAHORE - Additional Chief Secretary Home Fazeel Asghar briefed the legislators about preliminary findings of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Sahiwal shootout during in-camera session at Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

The session started two hours behind schedule with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair. The two-hour session just covered the first part of the agenda. The second part, general discussion on law and order, was deferred till Friday (today).

As per the insiders, the opposition protested against absence of leader of the House during the in camera briefing. Talking to the newsmen after attending the in camera briefing, leader of the opposition Hamza Shehbaz expressed dissatisfaction over the progress in probing Sahiwal tragedy. Terming JIT probe merely wastage of time, he demanded forming a judicial commission for impartial investigation and identifying the real culprits. He said that the entire nation was anxiously waiting for constitution of a judicial commission.

To a question about health of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, he said that medical reports suggest problem and ‘we are worried about his health’.

On Wednesday, the Opposition rejected JIT report and demanded constitution of a Judicial Commission for probing Sahiwal incident at the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

The House witnessed chaos as the Opposition legislators tore apart copies of agenda and besieged the Speaker podium while chanting slogans against the government.

Before the start of proceedings on the government business, PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Iqbal stood up on a point of order and drew attention of the chair towards Sahiwal killing, saying government could not shun away its responsibility. Rejecting JIT report, he demanded judicial commission to probe the incident. He also demanded debate in the House on the initial inquiry report of the incident. He said that CTD police officials shot down four people including a woman and a girl in cold blood before the eyes of other three minor children. Deputy Speaker rejected the opposition demand that led to rumpus. The Opposition legislators besieged the Speaker’s podium, tore apart the copies of agenda and raised slogans against the PTI leadership. The rumpus continued despite several efforts by the Deputy Speaker. Later, he left the chair for Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi who finally succeeded in pacifying the opposition.

On demand of the opposition legislator Dr Mazhar, the chair barred law minister Raja Basharat from briefing media about the initial inquiry report on the cold blood killings of a family by CTD officials in Sahiwal. The law minster said that the report could not be shared at this stage. He assured giving in camera briefing to the legislators on Thursday (today) before initiating general discussion on law and order.