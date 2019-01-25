Share:

LAHORE (PR): Vivo has announced the launch of APEX 2019 concept smartphone. Vivo’s first 5G smartphone offers an ultra-simple and uniquely recognizable design with Curved-Surface Waterdrop Glass and no openings, seams or bezels for a simpler user experience. Packed with cutting-edge technologies and features, APEX 2019 showcases a brand-new minimalist concept that takes smartphone design to a whole new level.

“With the goal of enhanced usability and simplicity at the core, APEX 2019 offers consumers a glimpse into the future of smartphone design and development. The Super Unibody design and Full-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology, among several other breakthrough features, make APEX 2019 a truly exceptional smartphone that demonstrates Vivo’s continuous exploration and pursuit of exceptional innovation for consumers,” said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of Vivo.