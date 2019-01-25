Share:

ISLAMABAD - Although the government has allowed non-taxpayers to purchase vehicles up to 1300cc, but withholding tax rates for non-filers on cars registration has been proposed to be enhanced by 50 percent of existing rates.

“It is proposed that non-filers be allowed to book, register or purchase a new locally manufactured motor vehicle up to 1300CC. This would remove the distortion between purchase of immovable property and vehicles. It would also stimulate the production of local vehicles with positive impact on automobile industry and associated vendors,” the Finance Minister said in his budget speech.

However, to promote compliance with tax laws, the withholding tax rates for non-filers on such registration is proposed to be enhanced by 50% of existing rates. The non-taxpayers would now have to pay Rs15000 withholding tax on registration of new cars of engine capacity up to 850cc after the recent mini budget from earlier Rs10,000. Similarly, withholding tax on the registration of new cars of engine capacity from 850cc to 1000cc has enhanced to Rs37,500 after the mini budget from previous Rs25000. Meanwhile, the non-taxpayers would have to pay Rs60,000 as withholding on the registration of new cars of engine capacity from 1000cc to 13000cc from earlier Rs40,000.

The non-taxpayers would not able to purchase the vehicles of more than 1300cc. However, withholding tax on registration of new cars for the filers would remain unchanged. The taxpayer is paying Rs10,000 as withholding tax on registration of new cars of engine capacity up to 850cc. Similarly, tax filer would pay Rs20,000 on registration of new cars of engine capacity from 850cc to 1000cc. Furthermore, the tax filer would have to pay Rs30,000 as withholding tax on the registration of new cars of engine capacity from 1000cc to 1300cc.

“The rate of withholding tax for non-tax filers on registration cars has increased in order to bring them into tax net,” said an official of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He further said that there is massive difference between the withholding tax on registration of cars for filers and non tax filers. The non tax filers should file their income returns to avoid additional taxes, he added.

The government has targeted imported luxury cars in mini budget. The government has proposed to enhance the rate of Excise Duty from 20% to 25%, for such cars and jeeps up to capacity 3000cc and to 30% for cars exceeding 3000cc. Furthermore, it is proposed to levy Excise Duty at 10% on locally manufactured/assembled cars and SUVs etc with engine capacity exceeding 1800cc. The government would generate Rs 2 billion from the said measure. Furthermore, it is proposed to levy Excise Duty at 10% on locally manufactured / assembled cars and SUVs etc. with engine capacity exceeding 1800cc.