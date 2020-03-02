Share:

SARGODHA-Police have arrested twenty three (23) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 23 accused recovering 1675 grams Hashish, 1560 gram Heroin, 15 liter liquor, 3 Pistols 30 bore , 2 Rifles 8 mm and Rs. 16700 in cash from them. They were identified as Hassan Ayoob S/o Mehboob Ul Hassan, Gulraiz S/o Aslam, Sajid S/o Yousaf, Iqbal Maseeh S/o Sadiq Maseeh, Khurram S/o Saleem Maseeh, Jamshaid S/o Jameel, Ahsan Ajaz, Aftab Ahmad, Ikram and others.