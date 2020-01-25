Share:

Every 15 pc of population of world live disables. Article 10 tells us about the rights of not petable persons. However, 1998 statics only 2.38 percent of population of disable live in our country. Meanwhile, in 2017 census 0.48 percent were recorded while in provice level 207.744520 million out of 132.189531 disable average was recorded. Approximately, 106.449,322 at the 101,314,780 of female live in our state. The disable are the integrel part of our society while in rural are it is recorded 75,584,989 in urban 2.23 out 2.7. Majority of the disabled people make their fun and laugh for them. Unfortunately, the Government of Pakistan is not taking any concrete steps regarding haurdle people. And create more walfere hopes for them.

ASIF JAMEEL,

Turbat.