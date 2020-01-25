Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday arrested four drug peddlers in two separate actions from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to an official, ANF Police Station Clifton intercepted a vehicle and during checking recovered 50.400 kg of charas. The official apprehended two accused namely Shehzad s/o Safdar Ali and Ehtisham-ul-Haq s/o Akbar. In another action, ANF Police Station Gulshan Iqbal intercepted a suspicious car and a motorbike and recovered 22 kg charas and arrested two namely Muhammad Ashraf s/o Ali Muhammad and Muhammad Hassan Qureshi s/o Muhammad Ayub. Cases against the arrested have been registered and further investigations were underway.