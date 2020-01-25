Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday said that the world is now acknowledging the anti-democratic and fascist ideology being imposed in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and in India.

The premier took to Twitter and said the Indian ideology is the biggest threat to regional peace and stability. Already eight million Kashmiris and Muslims in India are suffering because of Modi’s fascist policies, he wrote.

The world is now acknowledging the anti-democratic and fascist ideology being imposed in IOJK and in India. This is the biggest threat to regional peace and stability. Already 8 million Kashmiris & Muslims in India are suffering because of Modi's fascist policies. pic.twitter.com/9e2rJonZUB — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 25, 2020

Earlier, the British newspaper ‘The Economist’, in an article on January 23, had termed PM Narendra Modi-led India as intolerant.

The Economist article, titled ‘Intolerant India,’ stated that India‘s 200 million Muslims fear that Narendra Modi is building a Hindu state. “Modi and the BJP are likely to benefit politically by creating divisions over religion and national identity,” it added.