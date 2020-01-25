Share:

LAHORE - The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in an anti-encroachment drive demolished illegal structures in the city. The MCL also took into custody belongings of encroachers in Data Darbar, Fish Market, Allama Iqbal Town zone, Wahga zone, Shalamar zone, Herbanspura, Nishtar zone, Shah Fareed Chowk Band Road, Faisal town and Ferozpur Road (Gulberge zone) on Friday. Headed by Metropolitan officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 18,000 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here. During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshiftshops along sides the roads besides confiscating belongings of encroachers.