ISLAMABAD - World snooker champion Muhammad Asif along with Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) Chairman Alamgir A Shaikh and President Munawwar Hussain Shaikh met with President Arif Alvi here at President House on Friday. The PBSA officials introduced champion Asif to President Arif Alvi and requested him to use his good offices for the release of long standing cash award for Asif. The President extended best wishes to Asif and said: “I am glad to meet Asif and I will strongly recommend handsome cash award for him for his outstanding performances for the country. I hope he will win more glories for the country at international level.”