Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Citizen have caught an accused making efforts to kidnap two infant from Anaj Mandi Mirpurkhas here on Friday and handed over to town police for legal action.

Report said that Zahid, 40, resident of Pak Patan, Punjab was making efforts to abduct the two infants that during this citizens on the hue and cry of the children gathered and caught the accused and manhandled him brutally and then handed over to town police for legal action.

Police said that accused was in drunk condition while later interrogation will be made him and then action will be taken against the accused.