RAJANPUR/BAHAWALPUR-An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has set free Ghulam Rasool infamously known as Chotu, main suspect of Chotu Gang along with his four other associates.

According to details, Chotu Gang leader Ghulam Rasool along with her accomplice held over charges of firing upon police, recovery of explosives material including rocket launchers from their custody.

The suspects declared innocent and freed over benefit of doubt by the ATC judge Masood Arshad in a case registered at Rajanpur Police Station, Mazari goth in 2009.

Earlier in March 2019, at least 20 gangsters including those affiliated with infamous Chotu gang awarded death sentence by the anti-terrorism court Multan on charges of killing policemen in 2016.

Police had sought help of Army and Rangers on April 13, 2016, in the fight against Chotu Gang in Rajanpur district following deaths of six policemen including a station house officer (SHO).

The river forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

The areas inaccessible and virtually remained a no-go area for police and other law enforcement agencies thus an ideal refuge for the outlaws operating in the region.

11 injured as roof of a school collapses

As many as 11 persons including nine minor students got injured when roof of a school collapsed here today. According to the sources of Bahawal Victoria Hospital, nine minor students and two female teachers got injured when the roof of Bahawal Public School collapsed inside Fardi Gate. The injured were rushed to hospital where one minor named Lubna was reported to be in critical condition. The injured students are identified as Ayan Jameel, Atif, Kosain Abbas, Rimla, Areeba, Rehmat, Wali Muhammad and Ayyan Nazir. The injured teachers include Iqra and Zashia. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has taken notice of the incident and sealed the school till further orders.