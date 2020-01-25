Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at his office here on Friday in which different matters including the establishment of industrial estates and special economic zones, progress on the annual development programme, provincial finance commission and Prime Minister’s Kamyab Naujawan Programme were reviewed.

The meeting also pondered over development schemes for national and provincial constituencies.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Rs187 billion had been released by January 22 under the Annual Development Programme (ADP). Out of this amount, Rs107 billion have been spent while Rs42 billion have been allocated for public-private partnership based projects, he said, adding that a proposal of setting up of public-private partnership infrastructure fund was also under consideration. Similarly, out of the reserved amount of Rs62 billion, Rs42 billion has been released for development of southern Punjab, he added. The chief minister said that ban had been imposed on the transfer of funds reserved for the development of backward areas to other localities or projects. Departments have also been instructed to expedite the pace of work on ADP schemes. He further stated that timely utilization of released funds will be ensured adding that 17 places had been identified for accelerating the industrial process in the province and a strategy is being devised for their development.

CM directs to initiate crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

Also, the chief minister said that the Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park project will be inaugurated in the month of March. The special economic zones would enhance employment opportunities through new investment, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that a new industrial estate will be established in Sialkot over an area of 1000 acres of land to create around 3.5 lac new jobs opportunities. The chief minister said that industrial estates are also being developed in backward areas. He disclosed that interim provincial financial commission award 2017 is functional while Punjab cabinet has given approval to the constitution of a commission under Punjab Local Government Act 2019. This commission would be notified soon, he added. A total of 455 local governments would be formulated in Punjab, he further said.

The chief minister said that billions of rupees had been earmarked for Punjab municipal services programme and added that non-functional sewerage and water supply schemes will be reactivated under this programme. Similarly, necessary machinery will also be procured for solid waste management and work will be done in constituencies. The Punjab Municipal Services Programme will be started from next month, he added. The second phase of repair and maintenance programme of rural roads was being started soon and roads’ repair would also be done in parliamentarians’ constituencies. The genuine rights of elected representatives will be given to them at any cost, he assured. Usman Buzdar reiterated that genuine work of MNAs and MPAs will be done on a priority basis. Punjab will take a lead with regard to Prime Minister’s Kamyab Naujawan programme as it is a revolutionary step to empower the youth, concluded the chief minister.

Federal Minister for P&D Asad Umar, PM’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, provincial industries minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to CM Dr Salman Shah, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, CS, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.

CS, IGP call on CM

Chief Secretary Punjab Maj. (retd.) Azam Suleman Khan and IG Punjab Police Shoaib Dastagir called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Friday. Principal Secretary to CM Punjab was also present on this occasion. Matters regarding administrative affairs, measures taken for providing relief, and law and order situation of the province came under discussion. Usman Buzdar said that both Police and administration are my teams and we have to move ahead of the journey of progress and development of the province collectively. He further said that police and administration should work impartially as they have the full support of the Punjab government. It was decided in the meeting to take all necessary steps for providing relief to the people. The chief minister directed to initiate crackdown against those involved in creating artificial price-hiking throughout the province without any discrimination and to continue operation against illegal profiteers and hoarders. He said that the government will take along all the stakeholders in the process of public service as serving the people is our only agenda. He directed to take action against criminal elements without any discrimination as safeguarding life and property of the people is the basic and prime responsibility of the police.

Usman Dar meets CM

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Friday.

Matters regarding providing loans to the youth of the province under Prime Minister’s Kamyaab Naujawan programme were discussed during the meeting. Usman Buzdar said that youth is our asset and PTI government is implementing a comprehensive programme for their development. He said that youth have to take the country ahead. He said that past governments did nothing for the youth except lip-service. No government has ever made such a huge investment in youth in the past. He said that the process of disbursing loans to the youth under Prime Minister’s Kamyaab Naujawan programme will soon be started. He said that Kamyaab Naujawan programme is a golden opportunity for the youth which will greatly help to reduce poverty and generate job opportunities. He said the government is empowering the youth. Usman Dar said that PTI government allocated maximum budget for the youth in the national history. Eight lac youth from Punjab have come under the banner of Kamyab Naujawan programme. On the instructions of Prime Minister, the process of disbursement of loans is immediately being started throughout the country and provision of employment to the youth is the top priority of the government.

CM takes notice

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of injuring of students due to collapse of the roof of a private school in an area of Bahawalpur and sought a report from Secretary Schools Education and Commissioner Bahawalpur Division. The chief minister directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured children besides taking action against the responsible persons. He also directed to conduct survey of school buildings in Bahawalpur division and report be sent to himin this regard.

CM congratulates cricket team

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team for winning the first T20 match against Bangladesh. He said that Pakistan cricket team has won the hearts of Pakistanis by exhibiting outstanding performance. He said that Pakistani players displayed the best teamwork. Excellent batting of Shoaib Malik played an important role in this victory. He said that Pakistani players exhibited their best abilities in every field.