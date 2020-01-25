Share:

SARGODHA-Sargodha Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the administration for launching crackdown against the black marketers and profiteers so that common man should not have any difficulty in obtaining food and drinks.

Addressing a meeting of administrative officers of four districts here on Friday the commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the administration for strictly checking the demand and supply of sugar in markets adding that rate of sugar should not be exceed of Rs 70 per kilogram.

Commissioner said that besides gearing up crackdown against the sugar mafia the administration should have any sharp eye on market rates.

In connection with attack of locust the deputy commissioner Bhakhar most of these insects have attacked at Tehsil Mankira where 6 spray machines were working to destroy the locust.

Director agriculture Syed Hashim Raza while speaking on this occasion said that besides awareness drive the agriculture department had red alert machines and mechanical instruments for destroying these insects from the districts.

While in connection with controlling markets rates Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the price control magistrates to be vigilant to control the artificial crises.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, additional commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, director agriculture Syed Hashim Raza, DFC Shumaila Bano , assistant commissioner general Aisha Ghazanfar and three DCs of Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab attended the meeting through Video link.