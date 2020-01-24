Share:

Rawalpindi-SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat has placed two cops of Dolphin Force under suspensions and issued show-cause notice to two others on charges of misconduct and negligence during duty.

According to sources, a video went viral on social media showing a cop of Dolphin Force while riding official motorcycle with a young girl sitting behind and clicking selfies. This earned the wrath of CPO, who took notice of the issue and ordered SSP Operations to identify the cop and his other team members and to initiate departmental action against them. SSP summoned incharge Dolphin Forces besides analysing video and suspended two cops and issued show-cause notices to two others. A departmental inquiry has also been launched against the four cops of Dolphin Force, sources said.

SSP took departmental action against the four cops of Dolphin Force on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, informed a police spokesman.