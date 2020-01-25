Share:

Playing Twenty20 series against Bangladesh on Saturday at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan won the tournament 2-0.

Pakistan easily chased the 137-run target set by the visiting team, who had won the toss and elected to bat first.

The duo, Hafeez and Babar Azam, with their 131-run partnership were quickly able to rescue the match and lead the side to victory.

World number one Twenty20 batsman Babar was awarded 'Player of the Match'.

Pakistan won the first match, also in Lahore on Friday, by five wickets.

Bangladeshi innings

Bangladesh failed to put up a worthy total despite opener Tamim Iqbal's knock of 53-ball 65, managing 136-6 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan bowling led by seamer Mohammad Hasnain's 2-20 strengthened pacers standing to muster strong opposition.

Opener Mohammad Naim fell off the very first ball he faced, caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off lanky left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi who finished with 1-22.

Bangladesh's highest partnership was 31 for the fourth wicket as Afif Hossain knocked a six and a boundary in his 20-ball 21 before he holed out off Hasnain.

Skipper Mahmudullah scored run-a-ball 12 as Bangladesh managed 48 in the last five overs.

The third and final match is at the same venue on Monday.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud