Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan ordered for intensifying campaign against adulteration in the province and taking stern action against those involved in this heinous act. Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he asked the officers to show no leniency to the persons involved in adulterating food items as they are enemies of people and country. The CS was briefed on the actions against sale of expired chocolates, chips, rancid cocking oil, fake beverages and availability of stale food in restaurants and marriage halls. He directed that crackdown on adulterators be expedited but there should be no harassment in the name of campaign against adulteration.