Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Demonstration was held by Jamaat e Islami Mirpurkhas here on Friday at Market chowk to protest against growing price hike in the country. Led by Zila Ameer Haji Noor Illahi Mughal, protesters carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the federal and Sindh government and demanded the immediate drastic measures to reduce the prices of general commodities particularly in the country.

Speaking at the protesters Haji Noor Illahi Mughal alleged that federal and Sindh government were responsible of growing price hike in the country as they had failed to ensure successful crackdown on the hoarders of general commodities including wheat and flour and cooking oil.

He lamented that poor masses were not able to suffer additional burdon of price hike of general commodities while government should take drastic measures to control the price hike and take legal action against the hoarders to reduce the prices of general commodities and other necessary kitchen items.

He urged the government to take notice of poor masses weak financial position and make special measures to strengthen their financial condition and control the price hike without any delay. JI office bearers also spoke the protesters. After one hour protesters dispersed and traffic was restored at M.A.Jinnah road.