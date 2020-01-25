Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear a petition seeking the disqualification of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on February 3, according to notice issued by the electoral body on Saturday.

The petitioner named Qadir Mandokhel has sought Vawda's disqualification on the grounds that he had submitted a "fake undertaking" to the ECP.

The petitioner alleges that the minister had hid his dual citizenship while submitting his nomination papers for General Elections 2018.

According to the ECP's notice, notices have been issued to the concerned parties in the case.

Earlier this week, reports revealed that Vawda may have committed perjury by falsely declaring in an oath to the ECP that he did not hold any foreign nationality.

Vawda, as per an English daily's report, had held a US passport when he filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018. The minister, it is claimed, was a US national even when the scrutiny of his nomination papers was completed.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a past judgment, has categorically ruled that candidates with dual nationalities are to submit a renunciation certificate of the foreign nationality along with their nomination papers.