Share:

Karachi - Pakistan faces huge challenges almost in every sector, particularly in economy; however, the solution to all our problems lies in bringing an educational revolution, said Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui.

She was addressing an ‘education walk’ on Shahra-e-Jamia from Karachi University to NED University of Engineering and Technology on the occasion of the International Day of Education, here Friday.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said that her sister Dr Aafia’s dream was to being an educational revolution in Pakistan. She believed that the solution to the issues faced by Pakistan from corruption to economic downslide, from intolerance to heinous crimes, all lies in educational reforms. She had devised a curriculum which would address these issues, being cost-effective and thus would give equal opportunities to the rich and poor.

Education is a basic right, asserted Dr Fowzia. Education does not mean just literacy, but it has to be more than that.

She said Dr Aafia’s education plan provided methods of easy learning and building character of students so when they graduate in 10 years they are well versed in latest research and their character is like Tariq bin Zyad, Khalid bin Waleed, Mahmood Ghaznavi, Muhammad bin Qasim, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Iqbal and Quaid e Azam, but unfortunately her captors and Pakistan’s enemies, who cannot tolerate Pakistani youth being enlightened in such a way, did not let this happen.

We commemorate this education day to the daughter of the Nation Dr Aafia and demand that her educational reforms be implemented as soon as possible, asked Dr Fowzia.

A large number of students, teachers, political and social activists, women, lawyers and civil society members attended the walk.

Those present included Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice president Azam Minhas, PDP Karachi chapter president Abdul Hakim Quaid, general secretary Sardar Zulfiqar, Hafiz Muhammad Arshid Rafique of Muhiban e Karachi, Prof Tanveer Malik, Dr Ayub Abbasi, Intisar Ahmed, Human Rights Network Karachi president Intikhab Alam Suri, Engr Waseem Farooqui, Advocate Naeem Qureshi, Allama Abdul Khaliq Faridi of Muttahida Ulema Mahaz, Jamait Karachi University chapter Nazim Usaid Ahmed, Jamait NED chapter Nazim Abdullah Azam, Karachi City Forum leader Ali, Babra Ismail of Anjuman Fallah wa Behbood for women, poetess Huma Azami, columnist Hafeez Khattak, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Jahan and a large number of Aafia Movement volunteers.