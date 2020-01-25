Share:

ATTOCK-Students of various government and private schools on Friday presented various models depicting environmental and climate changes issues to create awareness among masses in an exhibition in connection with clean and green Pakistan campaign held at Lalarukh tomb park Hassanabdal.

A large number of people, including children, parents, students and teachers, attended the exhibition where students were seen briefing the visitors about their models with passion.

Dozens of unique and practically applicable models were displayed at the exhibition. Most of the projects at the stalls focused on environment and climate change.

Sidra Bibi, a student of local government girls school, had displayed a model of a city with high-rise buildings surrounded by trees.

Talking to APP, she said that through her project, she tried to give the message that a city should be developed with both infrastructure and greenery.

Another student, Noorul Ain made a water level indicator using a set of transistors, switches and batteries to conserve water at homes.

“We have categorized birds and animals of the different regions and climatic environment. We have tried to tell people about their surroundings and living beings and how they are biologically important for them,” said another participant Rimsha Kiynat. Other stalls featured models highlighting the impact of water and air pollution and the need for plantation of trees to preserve the environment.

Later students of various schools also presented tableaus highlighting various climate changes problems and their impacts on social life

At the end a seminar was held in which, the speakers have delivered lectures on environmental issues. Assistant commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja while addressing the participants as chief guest has said that according to data, Pakistan was losing an average of nine per cent of its GDP annually to climate change and its impacts on environment, adding it was high time that youth might be involved to make Green and Clean movement a success.

He said that there are five components of Clean-Green Pakistan movement include solid waste management, liquid treatment and hygiene, plantation of trees, water conservation and total sanitation.

Raja appreciated the innovative approach of the students and said it depicted the commitment of youth for green Pakistan.