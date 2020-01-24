Share:

US - Security researchers have criticised Facebook’s head of communications, Sir Nick Clegg, for his response to the hacking of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos. Bezos’ phone was hacked in May 2018 after he received a WhatsApp message loaded with malware.

But in an interview with the BBC, Sir Nick said WhatsApp’s encrypted messages could “not be hacked into”. And he failed to acknowledge security flaws in the app that had let hackers compromise their target’s smartphones.

“Nobody tell Nick Clegg about how exploits work,” joked cyber-security researcher Kevin Beaumont.

Bezos’ phone was compromised after he received a WhatsApp message containing a malicious file from the personal number of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Guardian newspaper which broke the story. An investigation suggested the phone secretly started sharing huge amounts of data after he received the message.

Apple says losing Lightning port will create waste

WASHINGTON - Apple says being forced to abandon the Lightning connector used on its iPhones would create an “unprecedented amount of electronic waste”. While the latest Android phones have a USB-C port, Apple’s iPhones still use the proprietary Lightning port.

Some members of the European Parliament want all phone-makers to adopt a universal port, to reduce waste. But Apple says the move would create more waste by making Lightning-compatible accessories obsolete.

What is the issue?

European politicians have been campaigning for a single charging port for the past decade. The European Commission estimates that obsolete cables generate more than 51,000 tonnes of waste per year.

“This is hugely detrimental for the environment,” said European Parliament member Alex AgiusSaliba. Back in 2009, there were more than 30 different chargers on the market as phone-makers came up with their own connectors. So, several tech giants including Apple, Nokia and Samsung signed a voluntary pledge to provide chargers compatible with the micro-USB standard.