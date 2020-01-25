Share:

LAHORE - FG Polo Team outscored Barry’s by 8-5½ to qualify for the main final of the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2020 here at the LP&CC ground on Friday. In-form Tom Brodie played superb polo and smashed in superb seven goals in FG’s triumph while Col Omer Minhas struck the remaining one. From Barry’s, which had a half goal handicap, Ernesto Trotz cracked a quartet and Shah Shamyl Alam hit one. Barry’s converted a 30-yard penalty to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as FG Polo bounced back well and thrashed two back-to-back goals to gain 2-1 edge. The second chukker saw Barry’s hammering a hat-trick against one goal by FG to take back 4-3 lead. The third chukker was fully dominated by FG Polo as they slammed in two back-to-back goals to earn 5-4 lead. In the fourth and decisive chukker, Barry’s fired in a field goal to draw make it 5-all. It was all that Barry’s could get from the match as FG Polo then hammered a hat-trick to win the match 8-5½. The second semifinal will be contested today (Saturday).