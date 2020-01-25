Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has Saturday challenged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case in the Supreme Court (SC).

It has been maintained in the petition that the IHC declared Akbar S. Babar as the member of PTI whereas he had left the party in 2011 and an email concerning the matter is available.

The premier said in his plea that Akbar S. Babar is not an affected member in this case and requested the apex court to nullify the IHC verdict about his party membership.

The application further argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) does not hold jurisdiction to hear the case.