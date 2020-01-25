Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has rejected the findings of Transparency International (TI)’s report regarding corruption in Pakistan as managed and biased.

Talking to the media persons here on Friday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the report was not fair and transparent. “It has also been rejected by the masses since it apparently has been managed by the corruption kings sitting abroad.” she said, accusing that the Pakistan chapter of Transparency International was given favours by the former government of PML-N.

“It is our fault that we did not fawn over the head of TI’s Pakistan chapter and allowed him to retire after the expiry of his term,” she said, adding that it was contrary to what the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did which explained as to why the reports during their term were so favourable. Awan maintained that giving clean chits to those whose corruption cases were pending before the court clearly indicated the nexus between those elements and Pakistan chapter of TI.

“Who will respect the findings of a report that says the most amount of corruption was done during the government of Gen Pervez Musharraf, followed by Imran Khan’s government and then by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), placing the PML-N government at the very bottom,” she asked.

The SAPM continued the findings of the report were laugh worthy so the report itself raises question on the transparency and credibility of the institution.

The special assistant reiterated the commitment of the PTI government to free the country of corruption and all the corrupt practices.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had never compromised in the fight against corruption and never would he do so in future.

“World institutions such as Moody’s are endorsing and appreciating the improvement in economic indicators of Pakistan,” Awan said, adding that the world acknowledged the credibility of Imran Khan and such reports could not hoodwink the world.

The special assistant also reminded that unprecedented recoveries were made from the corrupt elements over the last one year.