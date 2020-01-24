Share:

Rawalpindi-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shohaib Dastagir has issued transfer and posting orders of two senior police officers, informed sources on Friday.

According to sources, Provincial Police Chief Shohaib Dastagir transferred Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf and posted him as District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal. Similarly, IGP transferred DPO Adil Memon and ordered him to report to City Police Office, Lahore with immediate effect. A notification in this regard has also been issued here, sources said.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police have arranged a farewell party in honour of former CTO/SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf at Traffic Headquarters at Race Course here. The party was attended by DSP HQ and Licensing Nisar, other senior officers, beat incharges and wardens.