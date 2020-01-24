Share:

ISLAMABAD-A writ petition was moved before the Islamabad High Court on Friday challenging the recent recruitment in Islamabad police for not observing the minorities’ quota.

Petitioner Asif Mehmood filed the petition through Haroon-ur-Rashid Advocate and cited Secretary Establishment Division, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police and AIG of Islamabad police.

He stated in the petition that the petitioner is Christian by religion and falls under the category of non-Muslims/minorities as per the Article 260 (3) (b) of the Constitution of Pakistan. The petitioner is an educated person and applied for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and Constable in Islamabad police.

“Eighteen seats were announced for the post of ASI. The advertisement has given clear note at the top that Pakistani nationals candidates (males, females and minorities) can apply for the empty seats in Islamabad police and CTF on the provisional/regional quotas. Quotas fixed for females (10%) and minorities (5%),” said the petition.

Mahmood added that he qualified written test and appeared for interview but has not been issued an appointment letter for the post of ASI, whereas, petitioner got appointment letter for the post of Constable while he was eligible for both the posts. He maintained that all the 18 candidates (all Muslims) were appointed as ASI in the police.

He argued, “According to the article 36 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, the state shall safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of minorities including their due representation in the federal and provincial services.”

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to ensure the enforcement of the relevant policy directives and instructions issued by the Establishment Division and judgments of the Superior Courts regarding reservations of quota for minorities in the federal and provincial services. He also requested the court that the impugned list of selected candidates for the post of ASI in Islamabad police may be declared illegal, void ab-initio and the appropriate order may please be passed to consider the petitioner for the appointment of ASI in Islamabad according to the given quota.